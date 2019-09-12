Telford stages its own proms night

The event, being held at the same time as the national event in London, is aiming to raise at least £1,500 for local charities.

"It's a sell out," said organiser Jannice Howdle, of Telford Centre Rotary Club.

"We have sold 145 tickets to date against a hall capacity of 150.

"We all have our fingers crossed that everything will go off well on the night and that this will be the forerunner of an exciting new event for Telford which will benefit worthy causes."

The proms night is at Wrekin College Memorial Hall in Wellington.

"Jackfield Band have come up with a splendid programme of music which includes all the patriotic songs associated with the Albert Hall event and we have a lady vocalist to lead some of them, which should make for quite a noisy response from the audience.

"Union Jack flags and hats will be on sale to add to the atmosphere.

"There will be a mini fish and chip supper during the intermission and a cash bar selling beer wine and soft drinks.

"We will also be holding a raffle and running a 'heads and tails' fundraiser, all in an attempt to make as much money as possible for local charities."

Jannice added: "I would also mention how grateful we are to Wrekin College for making the hall available to us free of charge and also to Waitrose Newport for its support and generosity."