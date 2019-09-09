Lawyers raise hundreds for Telford Samaritans

Solicitors and support staff at mfg Solicitors handed over the money to the Telford branch of the mental health charity after a series of raffles, quizzes and chocolate sales.

Nick Playford, an associate at the firm, said: “Everyone had a fantastic time raising money over the past year for such a brilliant charity.

“More than anything, we hope our donation will go some way to helping the team at the Telford Samaritans continue to provide the amazing support services in and around the local area.

“There are so many people who are struggling to cope who rely on their expertise and kindness on a daily basis.”

David Lewis Director of Telford Samaritans added “We appreciate the wonderful efforts of MFG in raising this money, it will help us to focus on dealing with callers both locally and nationally.”

For more information readers can visit https://www.samaritans.org .