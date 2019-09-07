Telford foodbank group gets boon to help support young families

Telford Crisis Support received a £1,000 donation from Persimmon Homes West Midlands through its Community Champions scheme.

The builder chose the organisation to be one of two groups picked every month to receive a donation.

Telford Crisis Support set up a food bank in 2013 and have helped thousands since. In 2018 they provided 50,400 meals for people in need across Telford and Wrekin.

Spokesman Ollie Locker said: “We are currently looking to expand our service to offer baby boxes, children’s clothes and school uniforms to families in crisis.

“We have the chance to renovate a building so that we can deliver a service called Baby Bank, which would receive referrals from Social Care, NHS and schools. We also receive goodwill donations from many retail stores from around the region.

“The new Baby Bank would act as a pathway between referrals and the donations, extending our service by offering emergency baby boxes and children and adult clothing.”

David Greengrass, head of sales for Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said: “The work of Telford Crisis Support clearly helps thousands of people and we are glad we can help their dream of creating a Baby Bank support service in this way."