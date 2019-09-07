Free workshop on marketing at Telford hub

Hollie Whittles will share tips and advice on setting up and implementing marketing strategies at the workshop on September 17, at the Marches Growth Hub's base in Priorslee.

Hollie works for online media training company FraggleWorks, and is part of the Telford growth hub's team of 'Growth Hub Gurus'.

Claire Critchell, manager of the Marches Growth Hub Telford & Wrekin, said: “There is nobody who knows more about this subject than Hollie and she delivers her knowledge in a fantastic and engaging way.

“By the end of this session, delegates will have thought about vision and mission statements for their business, analysed their competition, have the knowledge they need to create a marketing strategy that they can implement with new ideas and tools and have started a plan with goals that they can measure for success.”

The three-hour workshop starts with registration at 8.50am and is being held at the Marches Growth Hub Telford & Wrekin’s base on the Innovation Campus at Priorslee.

To book a place visit https://bit.ly/2Xmcf0d

The event will be followed over the next few weeks by two further workshops to help businesses and entrepreneurs make the most of their business ideas.

Michael Jessa will give expert help on launching and scaling an online business using the Amazon FBA business model at a free 9am workshop at the hub on September 24. To register visit https://bit.ly/2N8jaEi

Then on October 1 Growth Hub Guru Ian Preston will show businesses how to make the most of social platform LinkedIn at a free session also at the hub. To learn more visit https://bit.ly/2xtXXeW