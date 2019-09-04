Telford residents urged to double check bin days after errors in letters

Letters were sent to people across Telford saying their bin days were changing, even though they were staying the same.

Telford & Wrekin Council apologised for the mix-up, and asked people to disregard the letter.

Russell Griffin, of the council, said: "We’ve had some calls and social media messages from people who have received a letter incorrectly saying their bin day is changing. The letters were sent in error to some residents.

"The correct information is in people’s 2019/20 recycling & refuse calendars which all households will have received in the last few weeks. We are asking people to disregard the letter and refer to their calendars to check their collection day and also which containers to put out in a given week.

"We apologise to those people who received this letter for any confusion. We are working to make sure that no one who received the letter is disadvantaged as a result of the incorrect information and would ask them to get in touch with us if there is a problem."

People can also use the council's online bin day checker.

Complaints over food bin liners

Complaints have also been made about the free bin liners provided with the new food waste caddies breaking when food is put into them.

Mr Griffin said: "The free liners provided are made of potato starch and are biodegradable, therefore not made of heavy duty plastic.

"The advice is not to overfill them and to avoid putting in hot food as this could start the biodegrading process.

"Don’t worry about using too many as when you get towards the end of the roll you will see a tag to place on your outside caddy so that the crews know to leave you another free supply."