Partnership aiming to make Telford parks wildlife havens launched

Telford & Wrekin Council officially launched its partnership with award-winning landscape specialists idverde and conservation charity RSPB at Dale End Park in Ironbridge on Monday. (2)

They will work together to help wildlife find a home and raise young, as well as helping people discover and enjoy the benefits of the rich and vibrant natural world on their doorstep.

It comes as more than half of the UK’s wildlife and plants are said to be in decline.

Nigel Symes, head of business advice at the RSPB, said: “It’s a case of looking at each park in its own way, what features has it got for wildlife now and what features could be added or changed to benefit wildlife without upsetting the visual appearance and safety aspects.

“It is making sure everything integrates more.

“It is also very important people have the experience of wildlife. Wildlife is in decline everywhere and wildlife in urban areas is just as important.”

He said the ambition was to also grow the number of volunteers involved in enhancing nature in the borough. Representatives from Telford & Wrekin Council and volunteers from Telford Feed the Birds were also at the launch.

The council-run initiative involves volunteers visiting people who are experiencing social isolation to help them install and refill bird feeders and chat about garden wildlife.

John Russon, a volunteer with the group which is supporting the new partnership, said: “I think it’s genius. It’s really good because it hits so many targets.

“It supports local nature but it also has the effect of helping people in the community so they are not socially isolated.”

Councillor Hilda Rhodes, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for parks, green spaces and the natural environment, added: “Our beautiful green spaces are vital to support wildlife as well as people’s health and wellbeing.

“We already work with a range of local groups and individuals to care for and maintain them, but I hope this partnership will mean we can do more and learn more.

“As we are keen to support the development of a local friends group in Dale End Park, I am very pleased the partnership is being launched here.”

“It is an exciting and important initiative.”

The partnership will see a dedicated member of the RSPB team based in Telford and Wrekin.

To get involved or find out more email rita.gries@idverde.co.uk