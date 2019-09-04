Call for autism education for police officers

Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group said those with the disorder are at risk of being targeted but also can be at risk of targeting others, and advised that close working between the police and NHS would “pay dividends”.

The recommendation was made during the consultation on the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner’s draft Serious and Organised Crime Strategy.

PCC John Campion thanked the CCG for its input, and said the strategy was “flexible and inclusive” and aimed to take a “whole-system” approach.

In the foreword to the draft strategy – to be discussed by West Mercia’s Police and Crime Panel on September 10 – Mr Campion writes: “Organised crime groups operating across West Mercia routinely target and exploit the most vulnerable children and adults.”

He says enforcement activity “is just one aspect of how we tackle organised crime.”

Mr Campion adds: “There is no single solution. I firmly believe that a holistic approach is needed.”

Risk factor

The strategy document points out that school exclusions have increased by an average of 49 per cent across England since 2011-12 but the rate in the West Mercia has been higher, at 55 per cent.

It identifies school exclusion as a risk factor in children getting drawn into crime, and says “the PCC should work with partners – particularly education and Ofsted – to engage with and support as many of these children as possible”.

The report for the Panel says a five-week consultation period on the draft strategy was held over the summer. One response came from the Telford and Wrekin CCG.

It said: “I would like to see closer working with the NHS.

“You mention education and Ofsted but the NHS has children’s mental health services which include autism and learning disabilities.

“Working more closely with these services could also work on the prevention element of services. With the increasing numbers of people being diagnosed with autism it is key that police understand the impact of this on people’s behaviour.

“These individuals are at risk of being targeted but also can be at risk of targeting others.

“Close working with local NHS will pay dividends in this strategy but will also upskill NHS staff in dealing with some risky individuals.”

The report says Mr Campion’s policy team thanked the CCG for its reply.

“The feedback highlights specific opportunities for closer working with the NHS in relation to prevention,” it says.