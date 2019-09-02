Menu

Severe delays as serious crash closes Telford road

By Rory Smith | Telford | News | Published:

A road in Telford was closed today after a serious crash, causing severe delays.

Police at the scene

Both lanes of Castle Farm Way, in Priorslee,were closed after a crash near to the junction with Salisbury Avenue.

Emergency Services were called to the scene before 11.30am.

The police urged motorists to avoid the area.

West Mercia Operations & Communications tweeted: "Emergency services are dealing with a serious RTC at Castle Farm Way, junction with Collett Way, Priorslee, Telford.

"The road is blocked in both directions - expect severe delays."

