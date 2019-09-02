Advertising
Severe delays as serious crash closes Telford road
A road in Telford was closed today after a serious crash, causing severe delays.
Both lanes of Castle Farm Way, in Priorslee,were closed after a crash near to the junction with Salisbury Avenue.
Emergency Services were called to the scene before 11.30am.
The police urged motorists to avoid the area.
West Mercia Operations & Communications tweeted: "Emergency services are dealing with a serious RTC at Castle Farm Way, junction with Collett Way, Priorslee, Telford.
"The road is blocked in both directions - expect severe delays."
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.