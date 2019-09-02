Menu

Fire crews tackle Telford kitchen fire

By Rory Smith | Telford | News | Published:

Emergency services tackled a kitchen fire at a house in Telford.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent three engines from Telford Central and Wellington to Fowler Close, Wellington, at about 7.20am yesterday.

Crews administered oxygen to one casualty before leaving them with the ambulance service.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and a covering jet to extinguish the blaze within 35 minutes.

