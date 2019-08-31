Telford youth grant deadline approaching

Now in its fourth round, the Telford & Wrekin Council scheme aims to help children and young people living in the borough, who have overcome challenging circumstances to achieve their aspirations.

It is also aimed at helping young people identified as gifted and talented in areas such as performing arts, education and training, sport and employment.

Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Shaun Davies said: “We really need the support of mentors for applications. There are so many young people working hard every day that would really benefit from some support and it’s their mentors who see them achieving and help us identify them.

“I would urge teachers, sports coaches, tutors or people working in voluntary sectors to apply to the scheme and parents to encourage young people to apply too.”

The application process is simple, a 500-word statement about why you think you qualify and a supporting statement by a coach or mentor counts as evidence of the young person’s capabilities or successes.

To date the council has awarded grants which total more than £117,000 and supported over 100 young people covering every postcode area in the Telford and Wrekin borough. The scheme is part funded by savings from reductions to cabinet allowances.

In 2011, when Labour took over the authority, the council’s cabinet chose to forgo ten per cent of its special responsibility allowance.

The scheme is open to children and young people up to the age of 25; residents of Telford & Wrekin borough; young people identified as gifted, talented, excellent or exceptional; awards for education, training, employment, sport, arts, culture, dance or music; children and young people who have overcome personal and/or family adversity.

The closing date is Friday, September 30 at 5pm.

Applications can be submitted here