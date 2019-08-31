Telford pub to host football family fun day

Britannia Football Club will hold its annual summer fair on Sunday, to include bouncy castles, a barbecue, penalty shootouts, a coconut shy and more.

It is going ahead at the Britannia Inn in Aqueduct Road, Aqueduct, from 12pm to 4pm, and proceeds will go to Mind.

Jamie Farrelly from the club said: "Each season we run a variety of charity events, in a hope to reconnect the Sunday football teams to the local community.

"Having already helped raise over £10,000 we have our latest event, a charity fun day on September 1 at the Britannia Inn, Aqueduct."

To learn more, email britanniafc16@gmail.com.