Motorcyclist was riding three times over speed limit prior to fatal Telford crash

Nathan John Watson died on May 12 at the Royal Stoke University Hospital following a crash on Bayley Road, Arelston.

The 27-year-old factory worker from Stoke-on-Trent, who was riding a borrowed Suzuki motorcycle, failed to negotiate a left-hand corner due to excessive speed, crossed over into the other lane and collided with a Honda car.

He was taken to the major trauma centre after sustaining a traumatic brain injury and died the next day.

A report from collision investigator Nicholas Stafford said that Mr Watson was travelling at excessive speed which meant he could not safely negotiate the corner on the 30mph road.

The GoPro on Mr Watson's helmet showed that at one point, he reached speeds of about 90mph.

It also showed him narrowly missing parked cars, which Mr Stafford shows a lack of experience.

The report read out in court said: "The camera on the top of the helmet shows the speedometer. It shows the rider accelerated harshly to a speed of about 60mph then slows for the give way sign at the junction. The acceleration then rises sharply to what would appear to be 90mph."

As Mr Watson was approaching the bend at about 60mph, he braked harshly and collided with the Honda car.

Senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, John Ellery, recorded a conclusion of road traffic collision.