Four Shropshire players to compete in U15 England Netball League

Poppy Jones, Isola Egerton, Monica White and Maia Heywood-Richards, all aged 15, will join the other 10 members of the Severn Stars team in the tournament at Walsall later this month to play against top players from all over the country.

The four are all players for Wellington-based Wrekin College, whose coach Caroline Ritchie-Morgan said she was ecstatic to see the youngsters do so well.

Caroline was named Netball Teacher of the Year by England Netball in 2014, and is the former Welsh U19 coach and former assistant coach to the senior Welsh squad.

We have worked consistently hard to produce top results at Wrekin and these call-ups show just how much it’s paying off,” she said.

Last year, Wrekin College was named as one of the Severn Stars super league franchise schools which means it provides regular, high-level performance training to the next generation of potential netball stars.

The school has already discovered and offered scholarships to players competing at National level and representing both Wasps and Severn Stars.

The U17 Severn Stars team won the bronze at the NPL tournament in Nottingham at the end of July and Caroline is hoping the U15s will follow in their footsteps.

“It’s a really strong team and they have a fantastic chance at doing well,” she said. “They are so excited and can’t wait to get out on the court and for the tournament to begin.”