Computer course success for Telford elderly

It was organised by Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin and they were presented with certificates at Brookside Community Centre.

The course, which was specifically designed for older people, provided a relaxed and informal opportunity to become more familiar with technology, developing new skills and learning how to use IT and the internet safely.

Basic IT skills such as how to use a computer, mouse and keyboard, send and receive emails, online shopping and face to face video technology were all included.

Tutor and Microsoft certified IT professional, Andy Craddock, was assisted by volunteers from a local company ReAssure who were able to give one-to-one support during the class.

Members were also encouraged to bring along their own devices such as mobile phones, tablets and iPads and learn how to set them up and use them.

Heather Osborne, chief executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, said: “Use of IT and the internet has become an essential part of our everyday lives, with many services going online. The feedback from members who took part in this course has been really positive with many commenting that they came along with very little knowledge or confidence in using IT and left having gained many new useful skills which will make a real difference.”