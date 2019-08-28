Menu

Trailer overturns on historic Telford bridge

By Dominic Robertson | Telford | News | Published:

A trailer overturned on a historic county bridge scattering its load of bales in the process.

The spilled bales at the bridge in Great Bolas

The fire service were called out to the crash, at Great Bolas near Waters Upton at about 2.36pm yesterday.

Two fire crews were sent to the scene although Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that no action had been required.

The scene in Great Bolas

The road was blocked while the clean-up took place.

The bridge, which crosses the River Meese, is Grade II listed and was built by Richard Madeley 1795.

