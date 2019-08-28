Trailer overturns on historic Telford bridge

The fire service were called out to the crash, at Great Bolas near Waters Upton at about 2.36pm yesterday.

Two fire crews were sent to the scene although Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that no action had been required.

The scene in Great Bolas

The road was blocked while the clean-up took place.

The bridge, which crosses the River Meese, is Grade II listed and was built by Richard Madeley 1795.