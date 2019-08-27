20 new jobs created at Telford's new Next

The new store, in Telford Shopping Centre's Fashion Quarter, will hold its grand opening from 10am on September 10.

Venetta Walker, store manager, said: "We are so excited to be presenting to you, our amazing new store in the fashion quarter of the newly designed Telford Shopping Centre.

We are looking forward to seeing you all."

Next is opening its shop on a new 10-year lease as part of the Fashion Quarter, which opened earlier this year.

Other shops will include New Look, H&M and River Island.

Everything will be open and complete before the shopping centre begins its Christmas launch on November 16.

The fashion quarter is one of three ongoing redevelopment projects across Telford Shopping Centre.

The £55 million project also includes the Northern Quarter, near Aldi, and the Southern Quarter, near Southwater.