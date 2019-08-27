Travellers moved from Telford site in just four hours

The group of nine caravans arrived in Halesfield 18 shortly after 1pm on Thursday.

Officers from the council’s enforcement team along with West Mercia Police visited the encampment and served the occupants with a ‘Notice to Quit’

The occupants were also offered the opportunity to move onto the council’s Transit Site under the section 62 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 which allows them to stay, for a fee that includes a deposit and weekly rent, for up to three months.

The offer of the transit site was turned down and all the travellers left by 5pm that same day.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for enforcement said: “Our officers work quickly and closely with members of the travelling community to resolve issues.

“As part of that, we are able to offer temporary accommodation at our Transit site which gives them the opportunity to stay somewhere, albeit briefly. It also provides us with a practical solution.

“I would like to thank our officers for their continued hard work in this area and the continued support from West Mercia Police who are instrumental in our being able to achieve such a swift resolution.”

The traveller's departure was helped by MSM Hire, one of the council’s partners. The company provided a JCB at short notice to flatten ground to help the vehicles leave, then rebuild it after they left.

Another of the Council’s partners, Auto Mechanical and Gailey Recovery was on standby to tow the vehicles if required.