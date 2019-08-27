Police helicopter sent to Telford assault

The National Police Air Service could be seen flying over Randlay at about 10.20pm last night, joined by West Mercia Police on the ground attending an address in Boulton Grange.

A 24-year-old man was assaulted and taken to hospital for treatment for injuries not believed to be life threatening.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent one ambulance just after 10.30pm.

The police said enquiries are ongoing and are appealing for information.

Anyone who was in the area and may be able to help should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident reference number 864S 260819.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.