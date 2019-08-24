Telford's former BHS store to become indoor inflatable theme park

The Telford Shopping Centre store closed in August 2016 after the business went into administration.

Telford & Wrekin Council has given permission to convert the former store for leisure use, in a move which could create 25 jobs.

A report, submitted with the plans, says that Inflata Nation has come forward to make an offer on the unit.

Inflata Nation, which is an indoor inflatable theme park, is the latest of the ‘Nation’ family, and is associated with Jump Nation – the indoor trampolining company which has facilities in Manchester, Birmingham and Cheshire.

A council notice, granting the application permission, says: “The proposal brings benefits in terms of a diversification of the existing town centre offer, job creation and local inward investment and represents a sustainable form of development, complying with relevant local and national planning policies.”