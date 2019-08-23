Work complete on £239,000 refurbishment of Telford Ice Rink

Building works began in March, helping to maintain one of the biggest leisure attractions in Telford and generating an annual income of over £800,000.

The improvements, which were funded by Telford & Wrekin Council, involved modifications to the main reception area, allowing Telford Ice Rink to improve the flow of customers into the building during peak periods.

Improvements have been closely followed by changes to the boot hire area of Telford Ice Rink into Café Go, including brand new seats and reconfiguration of the toilets following feedback from customers.

One of the biggest improvements started in April by replacing all existing spectator seating with new seats and flooring to reveal a fresh balcony space ready for the new season of ice hockey to begin.

In addition to the investments made this year at Telford Ice Rink, recent funding has also been secured to update and install new light and sound systems throughout the ice pad. These improvements to the ice pad will improve the customer experience considerably during public skating sessions which are open to the public seven days a week.

Councillor Rae Evans, cabinet member for customer services, partnerships, culture and leisure said: “This investment has been key in maintaining Telford’s very own ice rink.

"The team are really proud of these improvements and hope it contributes towards the overall customer experience at Telford Ice Rink.

“As the weather turns, customers can expect a warmer queuing area indoors and improved seating for those all-important ice hockey matches.”