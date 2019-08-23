Advertising
Telford town centre roads to close over Bank Holiday weekend
Work to repair and improve pedestrian crossing points on parts of Telford town centre’s Box Road will result in a full road closure over the Bank Holiday weekend.
It will mean Northfield Street, past Asda, and Malinsgate will both be closed from 5am tomorrow to 6am on Tuesday to enable the works to be completed.
A diversion will be in place taking motorists down Hall Park Way, Forge Gate, Lawn Central and Grange Central.
Gareth Pegg, Telford & Wrekin Council’s engineering manager, said: “We have compressed works into the Bank Holiday weekend to avoid disrupting traffic during the working week and we will complete these unavoidable works as quickly as possible."
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment