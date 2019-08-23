Golf-mad Shropshire youngsters complete 54-holes in pouring rain for charity

Daniel Bailey and Samuel Cleland, both 13, took 11-and-a-half hours to complete three rounds of golf at The Shropshire, in Muxton, Telford.

They battled against torrential rain at times, but still managed to play some good golf.

The boys have raised more than £850 for Macmillan, which could pay for a Macmillan nurse for 30 hours.

A Macmillan nurse helps people living with cancer and their families receive essential medical, practical and emotional support.

Daniel’s mum Lisa Bailey said: “We are all so proud of the boys. They played some excellent golf in atrocious conditions, but never gave up.”

Samuel’s mum Melanie Cleland said: “I think some of the best golf they played was actually on the last hole when Daniel’s tee shot and Samuel’s putt were so accurate.

“There were plenty of laughs on the way, but the boys were determined to complete it because they knew it was for such an important cause.”

Lisa added: “We have all had family and friends impacted by cancer, so every little helps.”

The boys would also like to thank everybody who donated and also The Shropshire for all their help before and on the day.

Daniel, from Kynnersley, and Samuel, from Priorslee, Telford, teamed up after playing together in a county knockout competition.

People can still donate by visiting justgiving.com/fundraising/DanSam54/

Charlton School pupil Daniel plays for The Shropshire and Samuel, an Idsall School pupil, plays for Telford Golf Club.