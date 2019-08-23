First 5k in series of Telford runs a success

Organised by Telford Athletic Club and Madeley Town Council, the 5k runs have been made possible through a grant from Telford & Wrekin Council and aim to provide a fun and friendly way for people to develop a love for running if they are out of practice.

Around 150 people took part in the first event in Madeley on Wednesday with the second one set to take place in Oakengates on September 11.

Dave Jackson, from Telford Athletic Club, said: “You don’t need to get yourself into a deep exercise regime or buy into Lycra outfits to run a 5k.

“They are the perfect start point for people who want to get into running and to get active, anyone can get from their couch to 5k in just a few weeks with the right help and support.

“There are a range of apps out there, such as the NHS’s Couch to 5k app, and local support groups that can help people discover a love for running and get ready for a 5k.”

Councillor Andy Burford, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for health and social care, said: “The borough has a number of regular runs for people to take part in already, but 5ks are meant to be easy and accessible to anyone.

“Through our Let’s Get Telford Active campaign our plan is bring 5k runs to more locations in Telford and Wrekin so more people can enjoy and support each other to be active, which is what the campaign is all about.

“Hopefully this will lead to people finding a love for running and will carry it on. It’s just one of the many ways we’re supporting people to live healthier and more active lifestyles.”

Dates for further 5k runs are set to be announced later in the year.

Join the Telford and Wrekin Borough 5ks Facebook Group to be told details about future 5K events.