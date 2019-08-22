Menu

Telford road blocked after lorry sheds metal load

By Rob Smith | Telford | News | Published:

Scrap metal lay scattered across a road after a lorry lost part of its load at a Telford industrial park today.

The Monks Contractors lorry dropped pieces of metal on a band near Stafford Park 13, blocking the road.

Police closed the road while workers from a waste disposal firm cleared the debris.

Stafford Park lies off the A442, near Telford's town centre.

Monks was approached for comment.

