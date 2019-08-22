Advertising
Telford road blocked after lorry sheds metal load
Scrap metal lay scattered across a road after a lorry lost part of its load at a Telford industrial park today.
The Monks Contractors lorry dropped pieces of metal on a band near Stafford Park 13, blocking the road.
Police closed the road while workers from a waste disposal firm cleared the debris.
Stafford Park lies off the A442, near Telford's town centre.
Monks was approached for comment.
