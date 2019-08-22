Shropshire's main hospice welcomes possible cash boost that could undo CCG cuts

Bosses at Severn Hospice said they were looking forward to finding out more about the newly announced cash injection, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to hand out to hospices and palliative care services across the country.

Telford MP Lucy Allan called for part of the money to come to the charity, which cares for about 2,750 people each year.

It comes after Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group announced it would be cutting its funding for the service by 25 per cent earlier this year.

The move is equal to a £250,000 hole in the hospice's budget.

Mr Johnson said the £25m would keep many facilities open across the country and would also help relieve workforce pressures.

Heather Palin. Severn Hospice chief executive, said: “A cut to our funding was well publicised earlier in the year and we are in continual talks with our local Clinical Commissioning Groups about future funding, so this news will be welcomed by all the families we support.

"The specialist care we and other hospices provide is an essential part of the healthcare network, which the government has a responsibility to fund, and all will be facing the same challenge of matching funds and services to community need.

“Our wonderful supporters provide £2 for every £3 we spend so anything additional which helps our funding position is to be welcomed and I look forward to receiving more details of how this will benefit our local families living with incurable illness.”

Advertising

Ms Allan tweeted to Mr Johnson: "Please can our fantastic Severn Hospice benefit. Our local clinical commissioning group has cut its suppot to this amazing centre, which cares for those at the end of life and their families."

Mr Johnson said: "Seeing a loved one nearing the end of their life is one of the hardest things a family will ever experience, so it’s vital that we support our fantastic and hardworking hospice staff to deliver the highest quality palliative care."

Matt Hancock, Health Secretary, said: "This cash boost will protect our precious hospices and palliative care services so people across the country will have the best, most personalised and dignified choices when they die.

"We should expect the highest quality support, so we can spend the last days of our life with our loved ones, dying with dignity in the way that we want to."