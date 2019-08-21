Advertising
Queues after driver crashes into traffic light barrier in Telford
Drivers were left queueing along a busy road after a car crashed into the barriers next to a traffic light.
A silver Volkswagen crashed into a barrier near the traffic lights near the Blue Elephant on the Holyhead Road.
It happened at about 4pm this afternoon.
The road towards Oakengates was blocked while the car was recovered by police.
Queues backed up from the traffic lights to the Ketley Brook Roundabout.
