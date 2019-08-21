Menu

Advertising

Queues after driver crashes into traffic light barrier in Telford

By Mat Growcott | Telford | News | Published:

Drivers were left queueing along a busy road after a car crashed into the barriers next to a traffic light.

The car crashed into the barriers

A silver Volkswagen crashed into a barrier near the traffic lights near the Blue Elephant on the Holyhead Road.

It happened at about 4pm this afternoon.

The road towards Oakengates was blocked while the car was recovered by police.

Queues backed up from the traffic lights to the Ketley Brook Roundabout.

Telford Local Hubs News
Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News