Mountains of rubbish dumped in Telford woods - with pictures and video

Tonnes of car parts and household waste have been left off Rookery Road in St Georges, and include number plates and letters with names and addresses still on.

This is what you get if you rely on some random man with a van. pic.twitter.com/LpM333yjke — Mat Growcott (@MGrowcott_Star) August 20, 2019

The small lane is covered by trees and only leads to a few homes, a quarry, a couple of building businesses and a cafe.

And fly-tippers have used the relative quiet to dump the contents of somebody's home clearance.

Tonnes of rubbish - including a sign asking for someone to help with garage clearance - has been dumped into the woods off Rookery Road in St Georges. pic.twitter.com/lAwTbEAqzp — Mat Growcott (@MGrowcott_Star) August 20, 2019

Residents said it was just the latest incident in a long line of fly-tipping in the area.

Telford and Wrekin Council said the rubbish was on private land, meaning the matter is out of their control.

Councillor Richard Overton, deputy leader of the council, said: "We do not condone fly-tipping on public or private land."