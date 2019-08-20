Advertising
Mountains of rubbish dumped in Telford woods - with pictures and video
Mountains of rubbish, including a sign asking for help with a garage clearance, has been dumped in woods in Telford.
Tonnes of car parts and household waste have been left off Rookery Road in St Georges, and include number plates and letters with names and addresses still on.
The small lane is covered by trees and only leads to a few homes, a quarry, a couple of building businesses and a cafe.
And fly-tippers have used the relative quiet to dump the contents of somebody's home clearance.
Residents said it was just the latest incident in a long line of fly-tipping in the area.
Telford and Wrekin Council said the rubbish was on private land, meaning the matter is out of their control.
Councillor Richard Overton, deputy leader of the council, said: "We do not condone fly-tipping on public or private land."
