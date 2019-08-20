Council apologises after delays on Telford's busiest road

Brockton Way is shut off for the rest of today and tomorrow, and yesterday people trying to get to use the Aqueduct end of the A442 found themselves stuck in queues.

Delays of about 30 minutes lasted for several hours at the Brockton Roundabout and through Madeley, down Bridgnorth Road and back onto the A442.

Today the council has said it has updated its diversion route and installed better signs to help people keep away from the area.

They have today advised people stay away from the area if they can.

Russell Griffin, of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: "Brockton Way is shut for the remainder of today and tomorrow.

"We have installed a new variable message sign on the A442 by Stirchley Interchange to divert vehicles coming from the town centre direction via Halesfield before they reach the closure.

"For vehicles travelling into the borough from Bridgnorth direction, a diversion route is now in place via Halesfield.

"For vehicles travelling from Ironbridge/Lightmoor direction, then the diversion is via Castlefields Roundabout and Madeley to Brockton Roundabout.

"We would like to apologise for any inconvenience and ask people to avoid the area if at all possible."