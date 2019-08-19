Free breakfast for children

Brookpark Cafe, based at Brookside Community Centre in Telford, is offering a free meal to youngsters between 9.30am and 11.30am Monday to Friday until the end of the month.

The children must live on the Brookside estate, and must be accompanied by an adult, although there is no obligation for the adult to make a purchase.

Cafe manage Sue Regan said she decided to run and fund the breakfast club because she knew how hard the summer holidays could be for families.