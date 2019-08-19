Menu

Advertising

50 tonnes of recycling waste catches fire at Telford site

By Deborah Hardiman | Telford | News | Published:

About fifteen firefighters tackled a blaze involving 50 tonnes of recycling waste in Telford.

Crews from Telford and Tweedale arrived at the Halesfield 21 site to find the mixed rubbish up in flames. They used a hose too tackle the fire at 10.20pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile Yesterday crews were called to a shed fire in Childs Ercall near Market Drayton shortly after 11.50am.

Three crews including the light pumping unit and the water carrier were sent from Bridgnorth, Hodnet, Newport and Shrewsbury.

The fire at the single-storey shed was already out when the crews got here.

Telford Local Hubs News Market Drayton North Shropshire
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News