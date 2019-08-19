50 tonnes of recycling waste catches fire at Telford site

Crews from Telford and Tweedale arrived at the Halesfield 21 site to find the mixed rubbish up in flames. They used a hose too tackle the fire at 10.20pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile Yesterday crews were called to a shed fire in Childs Ercall near Market Drayton shortly after 11.50am.

Three crews including the light pumping unit and the water carrier were sent from Bridgnorth, Hodnet, Newport and Shrewsbury.

The fire at the single-storey shed was already out when the crews got here.