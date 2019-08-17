Road ban for Telford driver who gave brother lift after smoking cannabis

It is the second time Adam Wayne Mann, 24, has been convicted for driving with drugs in his system.

He was stopped in Brookside on April 12 by an officer on patrol, who noticed the blue Volkswagen he was driving had L plates and that the passenger was too young to be a driving supervisor.

Prosecutor Simon Parry told Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday that Mann only had a provisional driving licence on him when he was stopped.

He told the officer he was dropping his brother off, and said: "You're not going to do me for this, are you?"

Mann had red eyes so the officer asked him if he had taken any controlled drugs. He said he had smoked a spliff, or cannabis cigarette, three hours prior.

He gave a blood sample and when the results came back they showed he had 7.7mg of tetrahydrocannabinol per 100ml of his blood.

The legal limit is 2mg.

Mann appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on July 9, where he pleaded guilty to driving on drugs and driving without a suitable licence.

Mann, of Warrensway in Telford, represented himself in the crown court.

He told Judge Jonathan Gosling he wanted to apologise for what he did, and that he has "completely quit" his drug habits.

The judge directed that Mann should pay a £300 fine for driving on drugs, and he would be disqualified for 18 months.

For driving without a licence, he gave no separate penalty.

Mann's licence was also endorsed.

The judge also decided against activating a suspended sentence for grievous bodily harm he was given in December 2017 that would have seen him jailed for two years.

He said that given the different nature of the more recent offences, "it would be plainly unjust to to implement the suspended sentence".

He did fine him £50 for the breach of the sentence however.

Mann will also pay a victim surcharge.