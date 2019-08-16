Travellers' brief stay on Telford hotel car park

At least six white caravans plus a number of cars appeared on a car park to the rear of the Telford Centre Hotel off Ironmasters Way in central Telford yesterday morning.

They were gone again by 2pm.

The hotel was approached for comment.

Last Sunday a group of travellers using six white caravans settled at Bridgnorth Cricket Club, after moving a heavy iron gate to gain access.

They were moved on by 10pm on Monday.