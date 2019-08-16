Suspected thieves arrested in Telford after spate of car and caravan thefts

The four men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal in relation to thefts, including those of motor vehicles and caravans, across a wide area.

They are still in police custody.

The warrants were carried out in the Stonedale and Southgate areas of Sutton Hill.

It follows a number of thefts in three force areas – West Mercia Police, Staffordshire Police and Gloucestershire Police.

Detective Inspector Steve Cook, from Telford's proactive CID team, said: "These arrests relate to a number of high-value thefts including thefts of motor vehicles and caravans.

"The impact these sorts of crimes is quite considerable, particularly when it is someone's livelihood and we will not stop in our efforts to make sure those suspected of being involved face the consequences."

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org