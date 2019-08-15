Advertising
Telford man had thousands of indecent images
Almost 5,000 indecent pictures of children were found on a man's computer at his Telford home.
Damian Cieslik, 39, admitted downloading the pictures when police searched his computer, after a tip-off that someone at the house of multiple occupation (HMO) he stayed at had illegal images.
Cieslik, of Greenlea Road in Trench, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to three counts of downloading indecent images of children.
Prosecutor Kate Price said that officers visited the HMO in Trench on March 8 last year and all of the residents cooperated, moving into a communal area of the house while police searched devices they found.
On Cieslik's desktop computer they found 4,968 pictures of children, and he confirmed that he was the only person who had access to the machine.
He said he was looking for adult pornography when he found the pictures, but admitted being sexually attracted to children.
The court heard this week that the stash of pictures included 284 of the most serious category, A, and 4,627 of the lowest, category C.
Cieslik also pleaded guilty to a fourth offence of possessing 23 pseudo-images of children.
He will be sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court in the coming weeks, and was given an interim sexual harm prevention order restricting his use of internet devices.
He was given unconditional bail.
