Peaceful ceiling scenes soothing Telford hospital patients

Five sky murals are to feature in side rooms at Ward 15, acute stroke unit, and Ward 16, rehabilitation, with one already completed.

The aim of the LED murals, depicting peaceful facsimiles of calm skies, is to provide a distraction and reduce of anxiety for patients who are waiting or receiving treatment.

The first room to have the tiles installed is the new Swan Room on Ward 15, which opened this week and will cater for patients who are approaching the end of their lives.

Ruth Smith, lead for patient experience at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) which runs PRH, said: “These beautiful sky murals will replace the plain tiled ceilings that patients look up at whilst they are in bed.

“We hope that they will provide a distraction for our patients whilst they are receiving treatment, as well as reduce anxiety through promoting relaxation.

“We would like our patients to be able to have a positive experience whilst they are in our hospitals, and this is just one way of helping to achieve that.”

Ann Allsop, ward manager for Wards 15 and 16, said they had already had a great response to the sky ceilings from patients and their families.

She said: “The tiles have only been in for a few weeks, but our patients and their families have all said what a difference they have made. I would like to thank the estates team for their work in installing the ceiling tiles, they really do look wonderful.”