Charity ice show coming to Telford for The Georgia Williams Trust

By Jamie Brassington | Telford | News | Published:

An ice skating show is being held in Telford in aid of the The Georgia Williams Trust.

Talented skaters will give a show-stopping performance for the Georgia Williams Trust

Lights Camera Action Charity Ice Show is being held at Telford Ice Rink, Telford on September 28 from 7pm to 9pm.

The trust was set-up by Lynette Williams in memory of her daughter Georgia who was killed in 2013, aged 17.

The skating show's theme is music from films. Friends Brieanne Jones and Lauren Capes-Bursell organised the event. Lauren attended the same school as Georgia.

Rehearsals started in January and parents and children have kindly given their spare time to attend these.

Parents have helped make costumes and organised props while the rink management have helped with reorganising rehearsals.

Adult tickets cost £8.14 while junior tickets cost £5.

To purchase, visit bit.ly/31CSvmX

