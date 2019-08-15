Advertising
Chance of flooding as weather warning issued for heavy rain across Shropshire and Mid Wales
A weather warning has been released as Shropshire is set to experience heavy rain tomorrow which could lead to floods.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning, saying the weather may cause some travel disruption.
It is set to affect almost all of Shropshire and Mid Wales, including areas such as Ludlow, Clun, Newtown, Montgomery, Dawley, Broseley, Welshpool, Newport, Oswestry, Chirk, Wrexham, Wem and Whitchurch.
The rain is expected to last from 8am until 10pm.
See the latest forecast from The Met Office here:
The Met Office has said 'flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible'.
"Spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer," it says.
"Bus and train services will probably affected with journey times taking longer."
