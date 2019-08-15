Cash-strapped Telford families charity in £50k appeal to run vital services

Home-Start Telford & Wrekin said it was calling on businesses across the borough to help meet its fund-raising target for this financial year so it can continue to offer one-to-one help for children in need.

Based in Glebe Street, Wellington, the service said it has already been forced to end its 'Big Hopes Big Futures' programme which helped children to reach an appropriate level of development before starting school.

Manager Caia Bryant-Griffiths said: “It costs £95,000 to keep the charity running each year and the sector as a whole is experiencing an annual reduction in the amount available in grant funding. We don’t receive any financial support from the national Home-Start group or the Government, so all of our fund-raising is done within the area or through grants from charitable trusts.

“We are hopeful businesses who recognise the importance of the work we do may step forward to help us meet these costs – either through donations, or by organising fund-raising events on our behalf.

“Home-Start helps families in a broad range of situations, and our input helps 94 per cent of parents feel less isolated, 100 per cent see an improvement in their children’s wellbeing, and 94 per cent an improvement in their children’s behaviour and development.

"These are just some of benefits, for the families themselves, for the parents’ employers, and for the Telford and Wrekin community as a whole.”

The charity trains volunteers to provide practical and emotional support to those affected by physical or mental health conditions, isolation, domestic violence, multiple births and other issues.

Its hope to support 150 families this year with the help of 40 volunteers and five part-time staff.

The charity is also seeking a new trustee treasurer to oversee its funds management.