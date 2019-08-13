Weather warning issued as Shropshire braced for more storms

The Met Office released the yellow warning this morning, due to affect parts of Shropshire.

Telford, Newport, Bridgnorth, Ludlow, Cleobury Mortimer and Leominster are all among the areas set to receive heavy showers and thunderstorms, with a 'small chance' of flooding and a 'slight chance' of power cuts.

The weather warning will affect much of Shropshire. Pic: Met Office

The warning is in place between 2pm and 10pm.

The Met Office has warned the extreme weather could lead to difficult driving conditions and possible road closures.

See the latest weather forecast for today from The Met Office here:

Tuesday morning forecast 13/08/19

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services," it says.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes or hail."