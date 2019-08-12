Telford's Randlay Colts walk out at Wembley ahead of Manchester City vs. Liverpool

The Randlay Colts secured their place on the pitch via local McDonald’s Business Manager Jason Buswell, who has long supported the club as part of the McDonald’s Club Twinning programme.

“This was a great honour and walking out in front of a huge Wembley crowd is something that both I and my team will never forget,” Phil Cooper at Randlay Colts said. “McDonald’s has been a great help and I can’t thank Jason enough as this just wouldn’t have been possible without him. Jason has been a fantastic supporter of the club and we look forward to working with him for years to come.”

Local McDonald’s Business Manager Jason Buswell said: “Randlay Colts are a fantastic example of a community club and I’ve been lucky enough to see what they do first-hand. The work they do in Telford is exemplary and this is a fitting reward for what they achieved throughout last season and what they will go on to do this year.”

Since 2008, the McDonald’s Club Twinning programme has seen over 1,000 grassroots clubs across the country twinned with McDonald’s restaurants. This is one of the many ways in which McDonald’s supports accredited grassroots clubs through its 17 year-long partnership with the FA, helping to raise the standards of the grassroots game.