Man steals sunglasses from Telford shop to fund father's headstone

William Buckley, 60, from Stafford, had pocketed two pairs of sunglasses with cases and wrapped the security tags in foil to try and bypass scanners.

But he was caught by store detectives at the shop in Telford's town centre.

He took the sunglasses, worth £115, because he wanted to make a contribution towards the memorial for his recently-deceased father, Telford Magistrates' Court heard.

Prosecutor Katie Price said that Buckley was seen by store detectives acting suspiciously at about 11am on July 21 this year.

She said: "It looked like he was looking for somebody, messing about with his jacket pocket."

He was caught soon after, and arrested.

Representing Buckley in court, Jodie Smith said that he cared for his disabled mother, had a very low income and wanted to help pay for his father's memorial.

She said: "The other family had asked for a contribution towards the headstone, they don't all live in this area and weren't aware his financial situation was so dire.

"He wanted to contribute and he thought this was the only way to do so."

Magistrates said the theft wasn't one of impulse because Buckley had prepared the foil to wrap the tags in.

They fined him £80 and ordered him to pay £135 for the prosecution costs.

Buckley, of West Way, was also told to pay a victim surcharge.