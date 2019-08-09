Telford & Wrekin Council seeks meeting with Morrisons boss over parking cameras

Telford & Wrekin Council says it wants a meeting with the chief executive of the supermarket giant after receiving a letter in which he says the firm will not activate parking enforcement cameras at its Lawley store “immediately”.

The cameras have proved controversial because they would be attached to new conditions which can limit how long people can park at the Lawley Morrisons.

Residents and businesses have warned that the change would lead to fewer people visiting the area and using the local traders.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for enforcement, said the Morrisons letter did not provide an assurance that the cameras will never be used.

The letter from Morrisons came after the firm went to considerable lengths to get permission for the cameras – even taking the decision to a planning inspector to get a refusal from Telford & Wrekin Council overturned.

Letter

In the letter chief executive David Potts said: “I can confirm that we would not activate the automated number plate recognition system immediately and would only do so if the situation with customer parking gets worse.

“As I hope you will appreciate, it is important for us to reserve the right to introduce car park management to protect the interests of our customers.

“However, I can assure you that any such decision would not be taken overnight or without consultation with local stakeholders.”

Councillor Overton said: “I am glad that Morrisons have been in touch with us but this is not a promise that the cameras will never be switched on so the threat of it happening has not been removed.

“We have been clear from the outset that any restrictions that get introduced at the car park could be harmful to Lawley Village and could result in customers taking their business elsewhere.

“The car park is in the centre of the community and provides parking facilities that support the retail and business facilities in addition to the area’s community facilities."

Councillor Overton also raised the prospect of Morrisons damaging its own business by forcing customers away with the cameras.

He said: “Restrictions on the car park could also result in Morrisons itself losing customers.

“We continue to support the residents of Lawley Village in opposing the introduction of restrictions on the car park as they would be damaging for residents and businesses should they ever be brought in and we would like to meet with Morrisons to make that clear.”