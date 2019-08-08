Water feature in Telford centre stops working after being 'overworked' in hot weather

Southwater's fountain is usually firing jets of water up into the air, but youngsters will have to wait until next week before they can enjoy the feature again.

Engineers have inspected the system and found the pumps need replacing. They are set to be repaired early next week.

Telford & Wrekin Council tweeted: "We have an update about the fountains in Southwater.

"Engineers have been on site and established the pumps need replacing as the systems have been overworked (due to good weather!) and need replacing.

"We've been told the fountains should be back up and running early next week."

The council added the feature has been used as a water play area in the hot weather, which has put a strain on the pumps.

It said the system is covered by a guarantee and the repairs will be conducted as part of the service contract.

Telford & Wrekin Council have been contacted for comment.