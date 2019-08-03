Telford estate to become latest We Don't Buy Crime area

Residents in Brookside will be given free SmartWater kits to help tackle burglaries and thefts in the area.

On August 10, Brook Park Cafe will celebrate its second birthday with a party, and West Mercia Police will be there to offer its first kits in the area.

Brookside will join a host of other towns and villages across Telford & Wrekin to become We Don’t Buy Crime areas, which see whole communities protected with property marking technology and signs displayed throughout the area warning would-be criminals the area is forensically protected by SmartWater.

Last year, Newport signed up to We Don’t Buy Crime and earlier this year Stafford Park became the first We Don’t Buy Crime industrial estate.

Superintendent Paul Moxley is the local policing commander for Telford & Wrekin and has welcomed the roll-out of the initiative in Brookside, which has been funded by West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion.

Supt Moxley said: “It’s fantastic that we’re able to provide residents in Brookside with SmartWater kits to mark their property and make it less attractive to thieves.

"We already have a number of We Don’t Buy Crime towns, villages and parishes across Telford & Wrekin and have seen the positive impact it has. Academic research has shown it not only helps reduce crime but our residents feel more reassured.

Day of action

"Forensic property marking technology is successful as it makes it more difficult for thieves to sell on their stolen items, and as well as protecting whole communities with SmartWater, we work closely with second hand stores providing retailers with a UV torch so they can check if items they are being offered for sale have been marked.”

Last month, Brookside Safer Neighbourhood Team, in partnership with the local authority, carried out a day of action in Brookside. During the day of action officers asked local residents what their biggest concern was and what they would like to see improved.

Supt Moxley said: “We know there are some issues that concern our local residents in Brookside and are working closely with the local authority and local community to find longer term solutions, there is some great positive work on-going which will continue.

"Officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team, along with the mobile police station, will be at the community centre throughout the day and I would encourage anyone who is going along to the birthday event to have a chat with them. It’s a great opportunity to discuss any concerns or issues with crime and anti-social behaviour as well as hear about some of the work that is on-going.”

The event will take place between 11am and 3pm on August 10 at Brookside Community Centre.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “I’m pleased to see the funding I put towards Smartwater in action, and to be supporting the We Don’t Buy Crime teams.

“As part of my commitment to making communities feel safer, I wanted to give those who took the time to visit the team at the Brook Park Café the opportunity to try Smartwater. I want to see more homes and communities protected by this effective deterrent so that we ultimately see the number of people who become victims of burglary lessen across West Mercia.”

Eli Wilkinson, brookside community centre manager, said: “I’m absolutely delighted Brookside will join other towns and villages to become a We Don’t Buy Crime area. We have some great residents and I’m really keen to build on our community spirit in the area and initiatives such as this undoubtedly help bring the community together and I would urge local residents to come along on Saturday and get involved, it really does promise to be a really community spirited day.”