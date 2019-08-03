Drugs bust carried out in Telford

Officers raided a house of multiple occupancy in Arleston at about 7.30pm on Thursday night.

A small amount of cannabis was found, and officers now say they will work with Telford & Wrekin Council to ensure residents are the address are not being exploited.

Proactive CID Detective Inspector Steve Cook said: “On Thursday evening CID officers and our local policing priorities team carried out a warrant at an address in Arleston after local residents raised concerns. A small amount of cannabis was found and we will now work with the local authority around the use of the address as a home of multiple occupancy to ensure tenants are not being exploited.

“We’re committed to listening to our local communities concerns and making sure we take action around them and this warrant was very much a result of local concerns and I hope the local community feel reassured we have taken action.”