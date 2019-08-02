Telford councillor to work police station shifts

Telford & Wrekin councillor Raj Mehta and local policing commander Superintendent Paul Moxley have worked together to develop a programme of work including shifts at different times of the day and focusing on different police initiatives.

These include summer night patrols, road policing operations, enforcement operations and shifts helping with specific police operations.

Councillor Mehta said: “This is a natural step in my role as cabinet member for communities and is aimed at helping the great people who work for West Mercia Police to ensure our residents stay safe.

“Part of my role is about bringing our many different communities even closer together and this is another example of that.

“This is all about the council and police working to make the borough as safe as possible for everyone here.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to do this and would like to thank Superintendent Moxley for helping me to get this in place.”

Superintendent Moxley said: “It’s great that Councillor Mehta wants to find out more about policing in the borough and has dedicated time to join officers on a shift.

“Policing is an incredibly varied role and I hope his time with us gives him an insight in to the work my officers and staff do to keep our communities safe.”

Councillor Mehta, the ward representative for Horsehay, Lawley & Lightmoor, most recently served as mayor of Telford & Wrekin attending numerous community organisations and events across the borough.

He recently joined pupils from Lightmoor Primary School on a garden project visit to retirement complex Bourneville House where the children have been helping to cultivate plants and last month he addressed Newport Royal British Legion on the future of the borough.