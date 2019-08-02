Shropshire volunteer village shop allowed to stay

The Tibberton Village Shop, which won a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in 2017, is staffed by 60 volunteers and has donated £12,000 to local projects since it started trading.

Telford & Wrekin Council officers had recommended the planning committee turn down its application, saying the design was not suitable for a permanent fixture on Cherrington Road. But councillors unanimously voted to overturn that decision, with one calling the decision a “no-brainer” and another urging the volunteers to “keep it going”.

The shop – housed in a modified container clad with wood, with a timber and plastic canopy at the front – was first granted two-year planning permission, then a further five years in 2014.

Assessing previous applications, council planning officers said design was acceptable for temporary status, but would need modifications to obtain permanent permission.

Speaking after the decision, Tibberton Village Shop Group chair Barrie Everitt said planners wanted brick pillars in all four corners, supporting a tiled pitched roof covering the whole premises.

“We said it was nonsense what they wanted to do,” he said. “This was too expensive, so we offered a compromise.”

Instead, the group proposed a pitched roof covering just the canopy area at the front of the shop. This, they thought, would obscure the flat roof of the shop itself and be more in-keeping with the rest of the street, including the village hall next door.

But, in a report before the planning committee, officers still recommended refusal.

The report said: “Officers informed the applicant that this was not a suitable solution and that works were required to the building itself in order to improve its appearance.”

Mr Everitt told the committee it would be “very wasteful” of the shop’s resources to build a full-length pitched roof.

“Superficial appearances don’t matter,” he said.

“The community and visitors think the shop is attractive, possibly quirky, but most importantly it works for them.”

Tibberton and Cherrington Parish Council chair Jim Berry said: “I don’t think anyone really criticises its appearance in its present state.”

He added that “shop is run by a very capable group who go to great lengths to do things correctly”.

Councillors voted to set aside the officer’s recommendation, then approved the planning application unanimously.

Committee member Peter Scott said: “I don’t think any village really operates properly without a shop. This is an absolute no-brainer.”

Councillor Terry Kiernan added: “I fully support keeping the shop. The way these people have worked over the years is unbelievable.

“There have been no complaints at all, and all I say is, keep it going.”