Residents say they will boycott supermarket

They say restrictions on the car park at Lawley Square will clog residential roads with vehicles, affect other shops and businesses in the area and affect community events.

The first, the Lawley Fun Run is just five weeks away and organisers fear the 250 participants will have nowhere to park.

Telford and Wrekin planning committee has given its officers delegated powers to grant permission, subject to conditions, for 11 signs on the car park, informing motorists of the cameras.

Councillors said they were doing so reluctantly, stuck between the devil and the deep blue sea.

Morrisons was given permission for the cameras – which will limit the number of time people can park in the car park – by a planning inspector.

The plan had initially been rejected by Telford & Wrekin Council, leading the firm to appeal to a planning inspector.

About 100 residents packed into the meeting and there were angry shouts cries of shame when the councillors made their decision.

Speaking to the meeting John Yorke of the Lawley Community Association said: "We have a community car park, one that at present services a diverse range of retail and community interests. It should remain as it is now."

Speaking after the meeting scores of residents pledged not to shop in Morrisons in future.

Richard Hindley from Lawley Running Club said he was concerned about the annual 5k fun run on September 7 which is raising money for the Blood Bike charity.

"We now have a major problem, where are the 250 people who take part going to park," he said.

"As a running club meeting at the square three times a week, we bring a lot of footfall to Morrisons."

Janice Keyes said the decision was disgraceful.

"I live very close to Morrisons but I have stopped shopping there, what they are doing is disgraceful," she said.

"I moved to Telford because of its community spirit but Morrisons is threatening to damage that."

Sallyann Burdon said: "There are many events that centre around Lawley Square, like our Carol Service. How can these events continue with parking restrictions."

Many residents fear the decision will see local roads clogged with motorists parking.

Stuart Macdonald said: "People taking their children to the local nursery or Lawley primary school park at Morrisons. They will all be looking for spaces on our roads to park."

That parking on the streets could be dangerous for children, Ben Trumpeter said.

"What happens if a child run out from between the parked cars. There could be a kid's death here," he said.