Talented youngsters have two months to apply for Telford council grant

By Mat Growcott | Telford | News | Published:

Talented young people have two months to apply for their share of £15,000 in funding.

The Telford & Wrekin Council grants aims to support people up to the age of 25 to help them achieve despite their circumstances.

The money has been made possible due to savings from the council's cabinet allowances from the special responsibility allowance.

There are three categories including education, training, employment, performing arts and culture or sport.

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: "These grants are aimed at giving people in need a helping hand which means help for things like lessons, buying equipment, paying for training, qualifications or development in some way.

“Young people in the borough are such an asset to Telford and Wrekin and we aim to create opportunities for those who might need some support.

“If you are thinking about applying I’d encourage you to do it as we look at each and application individually and we’re particularly keen to support children and young people who have overcome challenging circumstances to pursue ambitions.”

To date grants which total more than £117,000 have been given out, supporting more than 100 young people covering every postcode in the borough.

Interests range from wheelchair football, mixed martial arts, drama, dance, golf to swimming, education and training.

The closing date is September 30. To apply visit bit.ly/2ZncTHT

