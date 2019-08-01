Dorothy, 89, climbs Wrekin for first time in 30 years for church fund

But at nearly 90, and looking to help fund a new disabled toilet and kitchen at St Andrew's Church in Church Aston, she decided to take up the challenge again.

In the time since, the 89-year-old has now managed to raise about £1,300 for the project – and the money is still coming in.

Penny Taylor, one of Dorothy's daughters, said: "She regretted it almost as soon as the idea and the sponsor forms were out there.

"Progress was slow, the path is both steep and also very uneven and Dorothy is partially sighted.

"The staff at Halfway House had opened the kiosk specially and had even organised for a vehicle to be available in the event of difficulty but in the event Dorothy, walked all the way up and made the return descent under her own steam."

Dorothy, as well as a support team of six, travelled up the Wrekin wearing T-shirts designed by granddaughter Lucie, the theme of which was "speed doesn't matter, forward is forward."

There were many pupils from Ercall Wood Academy and Idsall school going up the Wrekin on the day of the walk too.

Penny said: "The kids and teachers were very encouraging as they passed and when, after a few sit-downs for snacks and drinks, the summit was reached, they all gave her a rousing cheer."

For more information or to donate visit bit.ly/2ZgEYAC